Potential tax exemptions for first responders on Nov. 18 Louisiana ballots

RAPIDES PARISH, La –Four proposed constitutional amendments will be on the November 18th ballots. One of the amendments would authorize local officials to exempt first responders from paying parish property taxes.

“Do you support an amendment to authorize the local governing authority of a parish to provide an ad volorem tax exemption for qualified first responders?”

The amendment has political observers like local radio show host Josh Godwin conflicted.

“Our first responders deserve the love for sure, you just got to do your homework.”

The amendment, if passed would leave it up to individual parish governments to grant the exemptions for eligible first responders, which includes “…sheriffs, police officers and other deputized as peace officers; firefighters, including volunteer firefighters who meet specific criteria; certified emergency medical services (EMS) workers; emergency operators and dispatchers; and other full-time public employees involved with rapid emergency response.”

The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana lists the additional property tax break as a way to help recruit and retain people in needed first responder jobs.

Pineville State Representative, Mike Johnson, says Rapides Parish could use the help.

“It may or may not fit with Rapides Parish, but there’s no question we need to do something for our first responders.”

Local authorities would decide whether to exempt some first responders from paying up to $25,000 in property taxes.

Godwin says he wants to be cautious about tax dollars that will not go to local agencies such as the school board and law enforcement.

“I support first responders,” said Godwin. “Obviously, I want them to get breaks if they can. I do worry about funds going to the right place that they are getting voted for.”

One of the downsides according to PAR, the Louisiana Good Government Group, is that less money from some tax payers means others will have to shoulder more of the burden.

Johnson says he thinks Rapides and other parishes would use best practices and try to be as fair as possible and not take money from schools. He said another concern would be adding yet another tax exemption to the state’s constitution.

“They’re right,” said Johnson. “We have thousands of exemptions and credits and things like that in our code. I think their general opposition was just in general. It’s not that it’s not a goodwill effort, a good, intended effort, but that it just adds to that list of exemptions.”

As November 18th approaches Godwin has simple advice to fellow voters.

“I would just say everyone do their research.”

-30-