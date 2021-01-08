Friday, January 8, 2021
Community News 

Potential snowfall cancels classes for NSU for Monday, Jan.11

Jacque Murphy

NATCHITOCHES – Due to the potential of high impact snowfall late Sunday, Jan. 10 and early Monday, Jan. 11, classes on all Northwestern State University campuses are cancelled for Monday, Jan. 11.

“Although conditions may change, a mix of rain and snow is predicted for Sunday night and with falling temperatures roads and bridges could become hazardous,” said NSU President Dr. Chris Maggio.  “It is with an abundance of caution that the decision was made to cancel the first day of Spring semester classes, as the health and safety of the university family remains a foremost priority.”

Residence halls, which will reopen to students this weekend, will remain open. Iberville Dining Hall will be open from 10 a.m.2- p.m. for brunch and 4:30-7 p.m. for dinner through Monday.

“Predicting the weather is always uncertain, but if several inches of heavy snow occur, power outages will be possible and traveling difficult,” Maggio said. “Please be safe as you prepare for this winter weather event.  I hope to see you when classes resume on Tuesday, Jan. 12.”

Updates on campus conditions will be available at www.nsula.edu and on the university’s social media channels.

