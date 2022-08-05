Postal Employee shot while delivering mail

SHREVEPORT, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael Jarred Gentry, 33, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced today by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. on a charge of second degree murder. Gentry was sentenced to 480 months (40 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.

On June 22, 2019, Antonio Williams, a U.S. Postal Service Letter Carrier, was delivering mail in Shreveport. Shortly after 11:00 a.m., Williams was carrying mail to an apartment on Dudley Drive. Inside that apartment was Gentry, armed with a semi-automatic rifle. As Williams approached the apartment, Gentry fired four shots through the front door, striking Williams twice. Mr. Williams was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital shortly thereafter.

Gentry entered his guilty plea to the charge of second degree murder on March 21, 2022 and the United States and Gentry agreed to the stipulated sentence of 40 years in prison.

“This is a difficult day for the family and friends of Antonio Williams,” stated U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown. “This family has suffered the tragic loss of a father and husband who cannot be replaced. Although we know that this sentence will not fill the void that these family members and friends have suffered, we hope that it brings them some comfort knowing that this defendant will serve such a lengthy sentence in federal prison where there is no parole. I would like to thank the U.S. Postal Inspection Service for their efforts in assisting with this investigation, as well as the Shreveport Police Department and federal agents with the ATF. It was because of their quick response and thorough investigation that we were able to bring this defendant to justice.”

“The sentencing of Michael Gentry for the murder of postal employee Antonio Williams brings to an end the investigation of a heinous crime,” said Scott Fix, Inspector in Charge of the Houston Division of the USPIS. “The safety and well-being of Postal Service employees is a top priority for the Postal Inspection Service, and every act of violence elicits an immediate and firm response. Postal Inspectors worked tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to seek justice for the victim and his family.”