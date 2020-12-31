Thursday, December 31, 2020
Possible Severe Threat For Thursday

Karen Williams 0 Comments

Light showers started the day. The surface low near the Texas/Mexico border will eject north northeast through the day Thursday with nearly all the models placing most of Louisiana in the warm sector of the system. Forecast models continue to show plenty of low-level shear Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. This means that there is a slight risk for severe storms, some of which could produce excessive rainfall. Dry conditions for Friday and through the first half of next week.

