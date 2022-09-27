Possession of Suspicious Package Containing Heroin Sends Jena Man to Federal Prison

ALEXANDRIA, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that John Monroe Cameron, 45, of Jena, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge David C. Joseph for possession of heroin. Cameron was sentenced to 46 months in prison, followed by 4 years of supervised release.

Cameron was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 9, 2022 and charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin. On June 28, 2022, he pled guilty to that charge. The charge stemmed from an investigation into an incident that occurred on February 8, 2022 when a law enforcement agent with the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) discovered a suspicious parcel at the Shreveport Postal Service. The package was addressed to an individual in Jonesville, Louisiana from a sender in Pharr, Texas.

A search warrant was obtained for the package and executed on that same day. During the execution of the warrant, the law enforcement agents found approximately 2.2 pounds of suspected black tar heroin.

Agents determined that the address on the package was an abandoned residence. Law enforcement agents went to the address to conduct a controlled delivery of the package. Upon arrival to the area, the agents observed a pickup truck blocking the road. The occupant, later identified as Cameron, exited the truck and approached the agents and told them they were at the correct address and took the package. Agents left the scene but through surveillance observed Cameron take the package to a nearby wooded area where he opened it.

The case was investigated by the USPIS and Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tennille M. Gilreath