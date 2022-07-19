Popular Pig Enjoys Life in the Country

(Marksville, LA) – Homer, a friendly 400 lb Yorkshire pig, might not be alive today if not for the intervention of a caring neighbor. In March of 2020, a Kenner resident heard the squealing of a pig coming from a neighbor’s backyard. The neighbor called Kenner Police, who dispatched officers to the scene. Officers found that two men had hog-tied a pig and were preparing to stab it to death and serve him as part of their Mother’s Day meal. The officers noted that the pig had suffered cuts, scrapes, and at least one puncture wound. Two pit bulls were also used to attack the pig.

The officers arrested Onisley Bravo Fleites and Orelvis Otero Pinero and charged them with felony aggravated cruelty to animals. Their bond was set at $5,000 per person. The pig, later named Homer, was turned over to the Jefferson Protection Animal Welfare Services (JPAWS), and then transferred to the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA). HSLA moved Homer to Rescue Ranch, a sanctuary for horses and other livestock in Belle Chasse, Louisiana. HSLA agreed to pay a monthly boarding fee until a permanent home could be found. While at Rescue Ranch, Lori Wilson, its founder and director, lavished him with belly rubs, baths, and peppermint candy, his favorite treat. Several media outlets covered Homer’s rescue and rehoming efforts in the weeks and months that followed and many people followed his story on social media (https://www.nola.com/news/crime_police/article_61fd5834-9538-11ea-ba30-c37c05546079.html) HSLA Facebook post: https://www.facebook.com/HumaneLA

Several months ago, hoping to move Homer to the country, Kelly and Glenn Dauzet, who own a sizable estate in Marksville, agreed to accept Homer. A trailer delivered him earlier this year, and he seems to be very content to visit with the other farm animals and root for treats and other edibles.

“Homer is like our 600 lb puppy! He seems to enjoy his new home, and he roams with Lucy Goosey, 50 sheep, and three donkeys! He’s been a joy and has made us all his new family. He loves bananas and sweet potatoes from our local grocery store, and he runs to us to eat them”, says Kelly Dauzat.

“We are delighted that Homer did not end up as part of a Mother’s Day dinner, and we are equally happy that he gets to live out the rest of his days in an idyllic setting. We also hope that Homer’s story might inspire more people to eat less meat in his honor since farm animals raised for food often are subjected to harsh treatment,” adds Jeff Dorson, HSLA Director.