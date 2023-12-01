Popular Boudin and Cajun Meat Market Launches new E-Commerce Website

Scott, LA – Good news for lovers of boudin and cracklins: one of the most popular purveyors of these local favorites (as well as other Cajun specialty meats) now has an e-commerce website built for nationwide shipping orders!

For the past few months, Billy’s Boudin and Cracklins has been working in tandem with another local business, Comit Developers, to launch a brand new e-commerce website that has made ordering and shipping their products easier than ever before!

Billy’s has been the go-to choice for Cajuns and Cajun food lovers since they opened their first iteration, Billy’s Mini-Mart, in 1995. Their signature dishes have subsequently placed them in first position for several consecutive Port Barre Cracklin Festivals. However, time and distance have often kept fans from being able to regularly enjoy their Cajun favorites. Fortunately, it’s now more convenient than ever to enjoy Billy’s Boudin and Cracklins across the United States.

“Everyone here is thrilled about this new website,” said Brennan Higginbotham, Chief Operations Officer of Billy’s Boudin and Cracklins, “not only will it make shipping our products to Billy’s fans near and far much easier, we also hope it will introduce our special brand of Cajun cooking to food lovers across the country who otherwise might have never had the chance.”

Billy’s Boudin and Cracklins

The Best Boudin Balls in Town

With four locations spread across the heart of Cajun country, Billy’s Boudin and Cracklins has been serving up its signature boudin, cracklins and Cajun specialty meats to locals of and visitors to: Scott, Lafayette, Krotz Springs and Opelousas. This family business has grown from a small convenience store in Cajun country to a nationwide operation seeking to spread the joy of authentic Cajun food to the entire United States.

Visit the new website, billysboudin.com for: online orders, locations, recipes and more!