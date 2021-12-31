Pollock Woman and Man Killed in Grant Parish Crash

Grant Parish – On December 30, 2021, at approximately 3:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 165 near Louisiana Highway 524. This crash claimed the lives of 79-year-old Sharon R. Watz and 82-year-old John P. Watz of Pollock.

The initial investigation revealed a 2018 Chevrolet 2500 towing a camper trailer, driven by Sharon Watz, was southbound on U.S. Highway 165. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet exited the roadway and struck the rear of a 2015 Kenworth commercial motor vehicle (log truck), which was parked on the southbound shoulder.

Both Sharon Watz, who was restrained, and her passenger, John Watz, who was not restrained, sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the commercial motor vehicle was not injured in the crash. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.