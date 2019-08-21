Pollock teen charged with arson gets probation, restitution

19-year-old Shea Dubrock, who’s alleged to have set fire a home in Pineville and killing two animals inside the home in April of 2017, has received a sentence of 2 years of supervised probation and will have to pay restitution.

Dubrock was charged with 7 counts of simple arson, one count each of burglary of a dwelling and obstruction of justice, 2 counts of cruelty to animals and 12 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

He pleaded guilty today to the lesser offense of simple criminal damage and simple burglary. In exchange for the plea, the other charges he faced were dismissed.

Dubrock will have to pay $11,950 in restitution.