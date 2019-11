Two people from Pollock have been arrested following an investigation by the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana Probation and Parole.

66-year-old Fred Garbrecht and 53-year-old Thelma Garbrecht were arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thelma Garbrecht received an additional charge for violation of probation.