Early Tuesday morning, a Pollock man was killed in a crash traveling south on Highway 123, north of Dry Prong in Grant Parish. Troopers have identified him as 37-year-old Chad Maxwell. They say he lost control of his pick-up, left the roadway and hit a tree.

Louisiana State Police say he was not wearing a seat belt. Routine toxicology tests are pending, and the crash is still under investigation.

ABC31 NEWS