Pollock Man Arrested

A Pollock Police Officer and a Grant Parish Deputy were on the side of the road on a traffic stop when a truck ran off of the road, nearly hitting the Pollock police car.

Deputy Robert Jordan left the traffic stop and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver refused to stop the vehicle, leading Deputy Jordan on a pursuit.

The vehicle eventually pulled into a driveway and drove around the back of the house and stopped. When the driver got out of the vehicle, he was holding a cup that he was continuing to drink out of and nearly fell down. When asked if he would take the field sobriety test, he replied, “No, just go on and take me to jail.”