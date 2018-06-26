Pollock Man Arrested on Drug Charges

Press Release – Grant Parish Sheriff’s Corporal Dan McClung and Deputy Amy Laborde went to a house in the Fishville community to serve an arrest warrant. When they went into the house, the two noticed a loaded and cocked revolver lying on a table next to crystal methamphetamine and marijuana. There were also 3 children under the age of 10 years old in the home. The suspect, Kyle Zeigler, was found hiding in a bedroom. The deputies also found drugs in other rooms of the house.

Kyle Zeigler, 29 years old, of 874 Tarpley Road, Pollock, was arrested for: Illegal Use of Controlled Dangerous Substances in the Presence of Minors, Illegal Carrying of Weapons with Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of C.D.S. I (marijuana), Possession of C.D.S. II (crystal methamphetamine), and Contempt of Court.