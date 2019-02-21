Pollock Man Arrested for Burglary

Rapides deputies arrest a Pollock man for a break-in they say happened shortly before 6 this morning at an Ulster St. business. He’s 42-year-old Shannon Litton, charged with burglary and obstruction of justice. Deputies say the suspect used a sledge hammer to attempt entry, but when that didn’t work, he picked up a weed eater and a leaf blower. Patrol deputies say they took the suspect into custody about an hour later when someone called in to say a man was walking around England Dr. and Construction Rd. and was carrying a weed eater.