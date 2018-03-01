Statewide Poll Shows Governor Approval Rating

A statewide poll out today shows incumbent Governor John Bel Edwards has a sturdy job performance opinion, but if he’s challenged by a popular Republican, he could lose the Governor’s race next year.

The Governor’s approval rating is at 55%. If pitted against U.S. Senator and frequent critic John Kennedy, it’s a 45-44 match. And, if the opponent is Majority Whip Steve Scalise, there’s a 3-point difference. Edwards does the best against Congressman Ralph Abraham, at 51 to 28 percent.

The margin of error is plus or minus 4 points. Mason Dixon is based in Jacksonville Florida, and the firm does not reveal who has paid for the poll.

If you wish to read the entire poll, click here.

KLAX ABC 31 News 3/1/18