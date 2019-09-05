Thursday, September 5, 2019
Sports News 

Poll changes going into LSU vs. Texas match-up

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

Following opening weekend of college football, the top 25 AP poll encountered some changes.

LSU holds strong to their #6 spot after dominating Georgia Southern this past weekend in Death Valley (55-3).

Their upcoming opponent, the Texas Longhorns, moves up one spot to #9 as Florida moves down one to #11, putting Auburn at #10.

Kickoff for the long-disputed LSU vs. Texas is this Saturday at 6:30 pm at the Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium.

The full top 25 AP poll below:

1. Clemson (1-0) 

2. Alabama (1-0) 

3. Georgia (1-0) 

4. Oklahoma (1-0)  

5. Ohio State (1-0)  

6. LSU (1-0) 

7. Michigan (1-0) 

8. Notre Dame (1-0) 

9. Texas (1-0)

10. Auburn (1-0) 

11. Florida (1-0)

12. Texas A&M (1-0) 

13. Utah (1-0) 

14. Washington (1-0)

15. Penn State (1-0) 

16. Oregon (0-1) 

17. Wisconsin (1-0) 

18. UCF (1-0) 

19. Michigan State (1-0) 

20. Iowa (1-0) 

21. Syracuse (1-0)

22. Washington State (1-0) 

23. Stanford (1-0) 

24. Boise State (1-0) 

25. Nebraska (1-0) 

25. Iowa State (1-0)

 

