Poll changes going into LSU vs. Texas match-up

Following opening weekend of college football, the top 25 AP poll encountered some changes.

LSU holds strong to their #6 spot after dominating Georgia Southern this past weekend in Death Valley (55-3).

Their upcoming opponent, the Texas Longhorns, moves up one spot to #9 as Florida moves down one to #11, putting Auburn at #10.

Kickoff for the long-disputed LSU vs. Texas is this Saturday at 6:30 pm at the Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium.

The full top 25 AP poll below:

1. Clemson (1-0)

2. Alabama (1-0)

3. Georgia (1-0)

4. Oklahoma (1-0)

5. Ohio State (1-0)

6. LSU (1-0)

7. Michigan (1-0)

8. Notre Dame (1-0)

9. Texas (1-0)

10. Auburn (1-0)

11. Florida (1-0)

12. Texas A&M (1-0)

13. Utah (1-0)

14. Washington (1-0)

15. Penn State (1-0)

16. Oregon (0-1)

17. Wisconsin (1-0)

18. UCF (1-0)

19. Michigan State (1-0)

20. Iowa (1-0)

21. Syracuse (1-0)

22. Washington State (1-0)

23. Stanford (1-0)

24. Boise State (1-0)

25. Nebraska (1-0)

25. Iowa State (1-0)