Poll changes going into LSU vs. Texas match-up
Following opening weekend of college football, the top 25 AP poll encountered some changes.
LSU holds strong to their #6 spot after dominating Georgia Southern this past weekend in Death Valley (55-3).
Their upcoming opponent, the Texas Longhorns, moves up one spot to #9 as Florida moves down one to #11, putting Auburn at #10.
Kickoff for the long-disputed LSU vs. Texas is this Saturday at 6:30 pm at the Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium.
The full top 25 AP poll below:
1. Clemson (1-0)
2. Alabama (1-0)
3. Georgia (1-0)
4. Oklahoma (1-0)
5. Ohio State (1-0)
6. LSU (1-0)
7. Michigan (1-0)
8. Notre Dame (1-0)
9. Texas (1-0)
10. Auburn (1-0)
11. Florida (1-0)
12. Texas A&M (1-0)
13. Utah (1-0)
14. Washington (1-0)
15. Penn State (1-0)
16. Oregon (0-1)
17. Wisconsin (1-0)
18. UCF (1-0)
19. Michigan State (1-0)
20. Iowa (1-0)
21. Syracuse (1-0)
22. Washington State (1-0)
23. Stanford (1-0)
24. Boise State (1-0)
25. Nebraska (1-0)
25. Iowa State (1-0)