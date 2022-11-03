Political Expert Explains Constitutional Amendments to Concerned Citizens

With the November 8th election coming up, citizens are questioning what the constitutional amendments mean.

Local citizens tell us what concerns they have about these amendments.

Local Educator Karen Layton says, “They weren’t very clear on some of them, they had confusing language in some, but you really had to read and re-read to make sure that you voted yes or no whatever your position was.”

Local Reverend Joseph Lotts says, “I really don’t understand a lot of the amendments, but I’m moved when I talk to people that I know that want the same things in life that we want.”

KLAX News Reporter Keisha Swafford gets some explanation from a political expert about what these amendments are about and what public is voting for.

“With Amendment 2 with the property tax, would you explain more for veterans with disabilities?”

President of the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana Steven Procopio says, “This is expanding an exemption that disabled veterans already have in this state. Right now, instead of the $75,000 homestead exemption which most people would get, 100 percent disabled veterans get $150,000 homestead exemption. The amendment would move it to a total exemption so they wouldn’t have to pay property taxes for people who are 100 percent disabled and for people who are less disabled, also they are veterans, would get a bigger break than they are getting now.”

Local Citizen Ronnie Mayeaux says, “The amendments are critical but really understanding them is tough. The lawmakers should be required to write it in a language that most people would understand.”

KLAX News Reporter Keisha Swafford says, “For Amendment 3, there’s political activity, if someone is in office, can you support them?”

President of the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana Steven Procopio says, “We have set up the civil service system that’s supposed to act as a buffer between political influence and the infatuation of government and this could undermine that.”

Local Educator Karen Layton says, “If you don’t tell anybody or you don’t explain them enough and you just put them on a ballot, people are not going to vote for them or they’re not going to understand them, and they may indeed vote for the wrong thing.”

Steven Procopio says citizens need to educate themselves on all 8 amendments before they vote.

For a full guide on the Constitutional Amendments, visit parlouisiana.org.