Police Jury Issues Statement Regarding DA Suit

The Rapides Parish Police Jury issues a 4-paragraph statement after a special meeting yesterday about the lawsuit against the Rapides Parish District Attorney, Phillip Terrell.

The two have been at odds over money. The Police Jury says the D.A.’s Pre-Trial Intervention Program is robbing it of hundreds of thousands of dollars. The D.A. says this program gives offenders a second chance and keeps them out of jail. The two are going to court over whether it should be declared unlawful.

You can read the police jury’s statement here (pdf download).

KLAX ABC 31 News 5/4/18