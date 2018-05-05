Local Headlines Top Stories 

Police Jury Issues Statement Regarding DA Suit

The Rapides Parish Police Jury issues a 4-paragraph statement after a special meeting yesterday about the lawsuit against the Rapides Parish District Attorney, Phillip Terrell.

The two have been at odds over money. The Police Jury says the D.A.’s Pre-Trial Intervention Program is robbing it of hundreds of thousands of dollars. The D.A. says this program gives offenders a second chance and keeps them out of jail.  The two are going to court over whether it should be declared unlawful.

