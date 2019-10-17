Thursday, October 17, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Police identify victims of fatal Tigerland shooting

Char Thomas 0 Comments

(WBRZ )(BATON ROUGE) – Authorities say two people were killed in a shooting at an apartment complex near Tiger Land, Wednesday night.

Baton Rouge Police identified 37-year-old Stan Riley and 34-year-old Amanda Authement as the victims of the shooting. Police say they found both victims with multiple gunshot wounds in an apartment around 9:30 p.m.. at Sand Piper apartments, 4700 block of Tiger Land Avenue.

A near by resident told WBRZ they heard around 15 gunshots. Another resident said they could hear a woman screaming.

Authorities are still investigating the incident and anyone with information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

You May Also Like

Buccaneer Bay Water Park Reopens

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Buccaneer Bay Water Park Reopens

First Degree Murder

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on First Degree Murder

19 Arrested in LaSalle Drug Round-Up

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on 19 Arrested in LaSalle Drug Round-Up

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BREAKING: Northwest Broadcasting announced Thursday evening that a long-term agreement has been reached with AT&T that will result in Northwest’s 18 stations in ten markets being restored to the DIRECTV line-up. Northwest regrets the inconvenience this has placed on our valued viewers. Resumption of carriage may vary from market-to-market as it is at the discretion of DIRECTV.