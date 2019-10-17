Police identify victims of fatal Tigerland shooting

(WBRZ )(BATON ROUGE) – Authorities say two people were killed in a shooting at an apartment complex near Tiger Land, Wednesday night.

Baton Rouge Police identified 37-year-old Stan Riley and 34-year-old Amanda Authement as the victims of the shooting. Police say they found both victims with multiple gunshot wounds in an apartment around 9:30 p.m.. at Sand Piper apartments, 4700 block of Tiger Land Avenue.

A near by resident told WBRZ they heard around 15 gunshots. Another resident said they could hear a woman screaming.

Authorities are still investigating the incident and anyone with information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.