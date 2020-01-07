Tuesday, January 7, 2020
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Police Chief placed on administrative leave, citizens show support

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall placed Alexandria Police Chief, Jerrod King, on administrative leave this past Friday. A reason for King being placed on leave hasn’t been given, but community members have been showing support of the chief along with asking for answers regarding his removal.

Mayor Hall released a statement today regarding King’s removal, but the community is still seeking answers. Along with voicing concerns and speculation.

In the meantime, an acting Chief of Police has been named.

Watch the full story below.

You May Also Like

Escaped Inmate Taken into Custody with Six Arrests for Assisting Escape

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Escaped Inmate Taken into Custody with Six Arrests for Assisting Escape

Trailblazing Tennis Official Marie Gagnard to Receive 2019 Dave Dixon Louisiana Sports Leadership Award

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Trailblazing Tennis Official Marie Gagnard to Receive 2019 Dave Dixon Louisiana Sports Leadership Award

State Fire Marshals Arrest Two Men From Natchitoches

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on State Fire Marshals Arrest Two Men From Natchitoches

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *