Police: Alabama student who made bomb threat wanted to halt LSU-Florida game because of a bet

Source: Tuscaloosa News

TUSCALOOSA, AL – A student at the University of Alabama is in jail after police say he made threats to LSU’s Tiger Stadium.

Authorities say freshman Connor Bruce Croll, 19, is suspected of calling in a threat at Tiger Stadium during Saturday’s game against the University of Florida. He was arrested in Tuscaloosa by school police Sunday morning where records listed him as a “fugitive from justice.”

According to a police affidavit, investigators were able to locate the source of the call after receiving the bomb threat and brought Croll in for questioning. Police say he admitted to calling in the threat, saying he wanted to stop the game because “his friend was on the verge of losing a large bet.”

Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson from LSU released the following statement about the incident:

”While LSU cannot discuss specific security measures, it is important for the general public to know that LSU Police and officials, along with federal and local law enforcement agencies on location, have protocol in place to respond immediately and appropriately to real and perceived threats at Tiger Stadium and all campus facilities. In this case, protocol was followed efficiently and effectively to quickly ascertain the source of the threat. That protocol including an immediate sweep of the stadium and a multi-agency investigation, which led to the suspect being identified within minutes and arrested soon thereafter. LSU appreciates the cooperation of all agencies and the University of Alabama and UAPD in this very serious matter. There is nothing more important than the safety and wellbeing of the public on campus.”

An LSU official tells WBRZ it’s an active investigation.

Croll is being held in Tuscaloosa without bond and is expected to face charges in Baton Rouge which include making a false bomb threat on school property.