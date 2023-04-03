Poche Fishing Tournament proceeds support scholarship, NSU anglers

NATCHITOCHES – Burt and Shelley Poche presented proceeds from the 7th annual Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Bass Fishing Tournament to the NSU Foundation, a $40,000 donation that will support the Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Scholarship and the NSU Fishing Team. The tournament drew 260 boats from throughout Louisiana and Texas to Toledo Bend and included a silent auction and boat raffle.

Shelley Poche said this year’s event tournament was the largest yet with the most funds raised.

“We raised more so we can give more,” she said. “Hopefully it will continue to grow. It’s not only about the scholarship. It’s also about the team.” Proceeds assist the team with travel, fuel and other expenses.

Several volunteers helped make the event a success, including Poche family members and friends, the NSU Fishing Team and NSU Foundation staff. Assistant Director of Donor Relations Cristy Bernard commented on the large crowd at the weigh-in and the support of the community and all who participated.

“I thought, as a parent, that there was the biggest smile in heaven that day,” she said.

The Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Fishing Scholarship was established by Burt and Shelley Poche and Misty Ott, Dylan’s parents. Poche was a 2015 graduate of Natchitoches Central High School and an avid outdoorsman. He excelled at tournament fishing and was a member of the NCHS Fishing Team and the NSU Fishing Team as a freshman. He passed away in January 2016.

Brent Broussard and Troy Kuhn of Texas were first place tournament winners. The team’s catch of five fish weighed a total 29.10 pounds, including one seven-pounder and one 10.28-pounder. Next year’s event will take place March 23, 2024, at Cypress Bend on Toledo Bend Lake.

Information on the annual tournament is available at Facebook.com/DylanKylePoche. Information on the NSU Fishing Team is available at facebook.com/NSULABassFishing.