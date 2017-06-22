Pleads Guilty to Copy and Printing Counterfeit Money

Gena Armstrong, 20, of Georgetown, La., pleaded guilty Friday before U.S. District Judge Dee D. Drell to one count of manufacturing counterfeit U.S. securities. According to the guilty plea, Armstrong bought a copy machine and paper on March 29, 2016 from an Alexandria office supply business. She then entered a vehicle driven by a friend. While driving around the city, Armstrong copied a genuine $20 bill (Federal Reserve Note) and began printing counterfeit money. In total, she printed a two-sided cut $20 bill, 30 two-sided uncut $20 bills and nine one-sided uncut $20 bills. While driving through the city, the friend stopped at a convenience store. Armstrong gave the friend the counterfeit $20 bill to make his purchase while there.

Armstrong faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. The court set the sentencing date for September 13, 2017.The U.S. Secret Service and the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Grady A. Crooks is prosecuting the case.