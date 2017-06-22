Local Headlines Top Stories 

Pleads Guilty to Copy and Printing Counterfeit Money

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

Press Release – ALEXANDRIA, La. Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that a Georgetown woman pleaded guilty last week to making fake U.S. $20 bills.

Gena Armstrong, 20, of Georgetown, La., pleaded guilty Friday before U.S. District Judge Dee D. Drell to one count of manufacturing counterfeit U.S. securities. According to the guilty plea, Armstrong bought a copy machine and paper on March 29, 2016 from an Alexandria office supply business. She then entered a vehicle driven by a friend. While driving around the city, Armstrong copied a genuine $20 bill (Federal Reserve Note) and began printing counterfeit money. In total, she printed a two-sided cut $20 bill, 30 two-sided uncut $20 bills and nine one-sided uncut $20 bills. While driving through the city, the friend stopped at a convenience store. Armstrong gave the friend the counterfeit $20 bill to make his purchase while there.

Armstrong faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. The court set the sentencing date for September 13, 2017.The U.S. Secret Service and the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Grady A. Crooks is prosecuting the case.

You May Also Like

Texas Man Dies in Crash

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Texas Man Dies in Crash

Arrests Made in Identity Theft Case

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Arrests Made in Identity Theft Case

Burglary Arrest Made with Publics Help through Facebook

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Burglary Arrest Made with Publics Help through Facebook

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *