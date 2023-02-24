Play Three Sisters, set on Tunica-Biloxi Reservation, Debuts in Avoyelles Parish

The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe and Oklahoma Indigenous Theatre Company presents the story of three Tunica-Biloxi sisters written by playwright with Tunica roots.

Marksville, LA – (February 23, 2023) – The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, in conjunction with the Oklahoma Indigenous Theatre Company, presents Three Sisters at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25, at Paragon Casino Resort. Written by playwright Carolyn Dunn, a descendant of the Tunica-Biloxi and other Native American tribes, Three Sisters shares the story of estranged sisters who return home to Avoyelles Parish in Louisiana at the request of their dying aunt. The performance explores familial ties, hidden secrets and death when they meet at the intersection of love, loss, tradition and culture.

Dunn’s Native American heritage gives her a deep, innate understanding of what motivates her characters and the connection between culture and relationships. Three Sisters give credence to the struggles of the Native American community and the plight tribal citizens face to preserve their culture and traditions when faced with the challenges and pressures of today’s society.

“It is important for not only the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, but all of Indian Country to share pieces of our culture with those unfamiliar with our history and traditions,” said John Barbry, Director of the Tunica-Biloxi Language and Culture Revitalization Program. “Our hope is to continue spreading our culture across the country, and with the help of Three Sisters and Carolyn Dunn, we are well on our way. I encourage all audiences to partake in this wonderful story that transcends cultural divides.”

Three Sisters is playing at Paragon Casino Resort on March 24 and 25 at 7 p.m. The performances are free and open to the public. For additional ticketing information, contact Paulette Voiselle at pvoiselle@tunica.org or (318) 240-6400. The performance sponsors include The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, the Tunica-Biloxi Education Department, the Tunica-Biloxi Language and Culture Revitalization Program and the Oklahoma Indigenous Theatre Company.