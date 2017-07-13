Local Headlines Top Stories 

Pitkin Arrest for Stalking Made After Tracking Device was Located in Victims Vehicle

Press Release – On June 22nd, 2017, deputies from the Glenmora Substation responded to a report of possible stalking that had occurred in the Hineston, LA area.   A suspect was identified as James Travis Johnson of Pitkin, LA.  Deputies took the initial report but were unable to locate the offender. 

Deputies and detectives also located and confiscated what appeared to be an electronic tracking device from the victims vehicle as evidence.  Detectives from the Glenmora Substation were assigned to investigate the matter and after executing numerous search warrants, sufficient probable cause existed to obtain warrants for Johnson’s arrest. 

On July 8th , 2017, James Travis Johnson was located on a traffic stop by Metro Division deputies and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for Stalking and Criminal Conspiracy, along with other unrelated warrants.  Johnson was later released on an $8,500.00 bond. 

Detectives say there is a second suspect in this investigation as the investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are pending.

Arrestee:             James Travis Johnson, 43, Pitkin, LA

 Charge:                Stalking

                                Criminal Conspiracy        

                                2 counts Contempt of  Court

                                Issuing Worthless Checks <$500

                                Issuing Worthless Checks $101-$500 (Vernon Parish)

 

 

