Plumbers and Pipefitters Union (UA) Launches Pre-Apprenticeship Program in Leesville, Louisiana with Carbon Capture Project

On June 21, the United Association of Union Plumbers and Pipefitters (UA) signed a

Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with CapturePoint Solutions LLC and the Vernon Parish

School Board in Leesville, Louisiana, to establish the “Capturing Better Futures” Initiative.

This project will create a direct-entry career and technical education (CTE) pathway with training in

the pipeline, plumbing, and steamfitting industries for high school juniors and seniors at all nine

high schools in Vernon Parish, Louisiana, with classes beginning this August. CapturePoint

Solutions and the UA have committed over $310,000 in funding and services to provide training

classrooms and workshops, instructors, and transportation for students.

“The United Association has a proud history of training the next generation of skilled craftsmen

and women. We are thrilled to partner with CapturePoint Solutions and the Vernon Parish School

Board to establish the Capturing Better Futures Initiative that will provide world-class training

and hands-on experience to high school students,” said Mark McManus, General President of

the United Association.

“Our members are at the cutting edge of technology, and we are

honored to play a leading role in building the next generation of American energy infrastructure

like carbon capture. This partnership with CapturePoint and Vernon Parish will ensure that the

clean energy future is not only built by the best trained and highly skilled men and women of

organized labor – but that it is built by the men and women who call these communities home.”

Founded in 1889, the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipe Fitting

Industry of the United States and Canada, AFL-CIO, CLC (UA) proudly represents more than 365,000

highly skilled journeymen and apprentice plumbers, pipefitters, pipeliners, sprinkler fitters, welders, and

HVACR service techs in the US and Canada. The UA is an affiliate of the AFL-CIO, North America’s

Building Trades Unions (NABTU), and the Canadian Labour Congress (CLC).