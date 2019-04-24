April is designated as child abuse awareness and prevention month.

During this month, the Children’s Advocacy Network and Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana are working to strengthen community connections and increase the success rate of preventing child abuse and neglect.

And as a part of those efforts, both agencies gathered together today to participate in something called Pinwheels for Prevention.

The pinwheel was introduced as the national symbol for child abuse and prevention in 2008 through the Pinwheels for Prevention Program.

Representatives from the Children’s Advocacy Network, Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana and other volunteers planted a pinwheel garden in the front lawn of the Children’s Advocacy Network for all to see as they walk or drive by.

Desirae Bruce, Communications Director for the Children’s Advocacy Network, says that the agency served about a thousand children in the community last year who have been affected by abuse and neglect.

Raising awareness for the prevention of child abuse and neglect can be done year round, but April is designated as child abuse awareness and prevention month.