Pineville’s Mike Johnson Announces for State Representative

Pineville, LA- Local attorney, small business owner and community leader, Mike Johnson (Republican), has announced that he will become a candidate for the House District 27 seat when it becomes open. “It is after much thought and prayer that I announce my intention to be a candidate for the state legislature. I am concerned about Louisiana’s standing and motivated to fix the problems for our children and grandchildren’s sake,” Johnson said.

A graduate of Pineville High School, Louisiana College, and Southern University School of Law, Mike always knew he’d build a law practice in Pineville. Johnson stated, “Central Louisiana has always been a part of my life. I grew up here, raised my family here, and planted roots in this community through family, work, community service, and fellowship. In a way, life has prepared me for this job.”

For the past 35 years, Mike Johnson has established himself as a respected attorney. He’s been admitted to practice in Federal Court and appointed as a Special Assistant Attorney General as well as a Special Assistant District Attorney in Rapides. He’s been a member of the American Bar Association, Alexandria Bar Association, Louisiana Association of Defense Counsel, and Education Law Association. In 2014, he served as Judge Pro Temp for Pineville in addition to becoming the Magistrate for the Town of Ball.

But, perhaps, it is outside of the courtroom where Mike has really shined. When it comes to community service, Mike has been all-in. Over the last nearly three decades, he’s served on: the Louisiana State Police Commission, Louisiana Board of Ethics, Louisiana Association of Independent Colleges and Universities, The Save the Barn at Buhlow Lake Committee, Community Advisory Committee LSU Healthcare, Citizens Advisory Committee for State Office of Community Service, Child Abuse Fatalities Review Board, Renaissance Home for Youth, Board of Directors of Crossroads Riding Center for Troubled Youth, Weed and Seed Community Crime Task Force Board Member, Ministers of Economic Development Board Member, Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce, North Rapides Business and Industry Alliance, Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital Board of Directors, Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, Louisiana College Board of Trustees, Committee for Quality Education, Rapides Parish School Board Business and Advisory Board, Rapides Education Committee, The Rotary Club of Alexandria, United Way Board of Directors, Commissioner England Authority, Salvation Army Board of Directors, Friends of Alexandria Zoo Board of Directors, Rapides Parish Workforce Development Board of Directors, J. I. Barron Elementary Parent Club Board, J.I. Barron Elementary Partner-in-Education, and Ward 10 Basketball Coach. In addition, Mike was the Founding President of the Rapides Children’s Advocacy Center and CASA.

If elected to the state legislature, Mike is focused on delivering common sense, conservative, reform-minded solutions that will address our broken government and spur long-term economic growth. “In recent years, our state has followed a path that has made it harder for families to prosper and government to function. Dysfunctional state government has become normalized and that is unacceptable. Our citizens want to see our state rise to new heights and be a place of great investment in its people and future. New leadership, less taxation, fewer regulations, and smaller government will drive our state forward and unleash our potential,” Johnson stated.

Mike is married to Sheila Thompson Johnson. She is the former Louisiana College head women’s basketball coach and Athletic Director, where she is an alumnus, and Member of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame (2006 inductee). They have two children: Lacey Johnson Andrews, who is married to Dr. Tony Andrews of Pineville, and Matthew Johnson, who is married to Lauren Johnson. They are the proud grandparents of James Andrews. Mike and Sheila are members of First Baptist Church of Pineville.