Friday, March 19, 2021
Sports News 

Pineville’s Dardar signs with Evangel University

Meagan Glover 0 Comments

“QB1” for the Rebels has gone through the long process of trying to find a new home and that day has finally come.

Nate Dardar signed with Evangel University earlier today in front of family friends the Rebel community.

This past season, Nate led his team to be undefeated at home, completing 55% of his passes, over 1400 passing yards and 14 total touchdowns.

He says that after speaking with Evangel’s coaching staff and visiting campus, he knew that’s where he wanted to start his new journey.

“I took a visit there a few weeks ago and they treated me like I was already apart of their family and it just felt like I was already at home and it just made everything so much easier and my decision was so much easier after we left there. We emailed over 200 coaches and sometimes we wouldn’t get a response for over a month and we finally got these coaches to pull the trigger on me so it was finally a great relief to have.”

 

