Pineville Women Booked for 2nd Degree Murder

Press Release – At approximately 3:45 am this morning, deputies discovered an inmate not breathing and not responsive in one of the female cells at Detention Center 1 downtown. Deputies, as well as medical staff, immediately attempted to render medical assistance but determined the female was deceased.

The victim is identified as Rachel Smith, 59 of Alexandria.

According to their initial investigation, detectives have determined there was an altercation between Smith and the suspect, Nicole Johns Chandler, 35 of Pineville, which lead to Smiths death. Cause of death has not been verified at this time as detectives await results from the pending autopsy that will be conducted early next week.

Chandler has been booked for 2nd Degree Murder in this case.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing.