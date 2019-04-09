Pineville woman dies in single vehicle crash

Troopers responded to the crash on Saturday around 2:00 p.m., which occurred on LA Hwy 115, north of Effie. The crash involved a 2008 Honda Civic, driven by Crystal Renee Wiley (W/F 34 yoa). The Honda was northbound on LA Hwy 115 when Wiley lost control and exited the left side of the roadway. After exiting the roadway, the vehicle collided with a tree.

Wiley was pronounced dead.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Troop E Troopers have investigated 11 fatal crashes in 2019, resulting in 13 fatalities.