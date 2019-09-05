Pineville woman arrested for theft, narcotics

Thursday, September 5, 2019
After receiving complaints about several packages being stolen from unsecured areas outside of residences in the Libuse area, authorities have been able to arrest 55 year old Sheila McGuire of Pineville.

RPSO detectives that were assigned to the case were able to identify McGuire after releasing still images taken from surveillance camera footage on social media in an effort to help with the identification process.

When a search warrant was executed at McGuire’s residence authorities located suspected illegal drugs.

All together, Sheila McGuire was arrested for 2 counts of trespassing, 2 counts of theft under a thousand dollars, possession of marijuana, possession of CDS II and IV and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on August 28th and released on August 30th after posting a $6,000 bond.

