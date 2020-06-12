Pineville welcomes Wenslow as new girls’ basketball head coach

Pineville High has welcomed their new head coach, Tillisha Wenslow.

She makes history as the third head basketball coach in 68 years.

In her five year span with the team, she says the bond can only grow stronger from here.

“Simply put, I am excited. Super excited to step into this new role in my life. I’m excited for this program. Me and my coaching staff, we are ready to take this program to the next level. It’s been great. I’ve been here for five years and so that connection, that bond with the girls has been made and it’s just getting stronger and stronger as the days go by. They’re excited to get back in the gym, we’re excited and we just can’t wait.”