Pineville to improve sidewalks, crosswalks and lighting in nearly $2 million from Safe Routes to School Program

PINEVILLE, La – Pineville Elementary students Laron Jackson and Tre Hobbs walk to school every morning. They may not live far, but they say their path isn’t the safest.

“In the fog, I can see right here but, in the grass, I can’t see,” said Jackson. “So, it’ll be slippery.”

The two sixth graders say the sidewalk and lighting on their way to school can be rough when it’s dim or the weather is bad.

The good news for them is that the city of Pineville was recently granted close to $2 million dollars by the Department of Transportation and Development for the Safe Routes to School Program. Mayor Rich Dupree says construction has already begun in some areas.

“It’s a much-needed lift to helping a school that is in a somewhat of a low to moderate income area and helps those parents at least feel a little bit better about their children getting to school.”

Making the routes to school safer has the community excited including Pineville Elementary School Principal Kristie Tyler.

“We are so very excited, and we’re so blessed to live in a city who chooses to spend their money for the beautification of our city and to directly affect our students who walk to school every day,” said Tyler. “This is going to make a huge impact and make it much safer for them to get to school every morning.”

Martin Avenue along with Berry Street will receive walkway upgrades and various crosswalks along Main Street and Reagan Street are in line for improvements.

To have a better route to school means something very simple to Hobbs

“I won’t slip and fall no more.”

And the feeling of improvements on the way makes Jackson happy to be looked out for.

“It made me feel good to know that they putting they money to help us feel safe.”

###