Pineville Teen Killed in Rapides Parish Crash

Rapides Parish – On August 12, 2020, shortly after 4:00 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State

Police Troop E began investigating a three-vehicle, fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 28 East at

the intersection of Esler Field Road and Barron Chapel Road. This crash took the life of a Pineville

teen.

The initial investigation revealed a 2016 BMW, driven by a juvenile, was traveling westbound on

Louisiana Highway 28 East. As the BMW approached the intersection of Esler Field Road and

Barron Chapel Road, the juvenile maneuvered into the left turn lane in preparation to make a left

turn onto Barron Chapel Road. For reasons still under investigation, the juvenile driver failed to

yield to a 2010 Ford F-150 eastbound on Louisiana Highway 28 East. As a result, the Ford F-150

struck the BMW which caused it to exit the roadway. As the BMW exited the roadway, it struck a

2016 Toyota Avalon stopped at the intersection of Barron Chapel Road and Louisiana Highway

28 East.

The BMW was occupied by one juvenile driver, one juvenile passenger, and one adult passenger.

The juvenile driver and the adult passenger, who were restrained, sustained moderate injuries and

were transported to a local hospital. The juvenile passenger, who was also restrained, sustained

life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Ford F-150 driver sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The

Toyota Avalon driver sustained no injuries and refused aid.

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under

investigation.

In 2020, Troop E Troopers have investigated 33 fatal crashes resulting in 39 fatalities.