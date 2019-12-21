Pineville teen dies from injuries after Tuesday evening crash

Louisiana State Police, Troop E (Grant Parish)– On Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at approximately 11:05 p.m., a single vehicle crashed injured four teenagers who were not restrained. All four were partially ejected and transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Troopers responded to the crash on Bob Frazier Road, at Rock Hill Road. The crash involved a 2001 Ford Explorer Sport Trac, driven by 18-year-old Matthew Molan of Pineville. The Ford was northbound on Bob Frazier Road when Molan lost control and exited the right side of the roadway. The vehicle reentered the roadway and exited the left side, before colliding with a large tree.

A passenger in Molan’s vehicle, identified as 18-year-old Jessie Andrew Richards, initially sustained life-threatening injuries. Yesterday afternoon, Richards was pronounced dead. Routine toxicology tests and charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind/inform motorists that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. We ask you to take one second to “buckle up!” Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Not wearing a seat belt remains the leading cause of death in motor vehicle crashes.

Troop E Troopers have investigated 44 fatal crashes in 2019, resulting in 48 fatalities.