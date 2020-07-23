Pineville teen arrested in domestic abuse case

Thursday, July 23, 2020
On July 10th, 2020, deputies responded to a residence in Pineville to a complaint of domestic abuse battery.  According to the initial report, the suspect, Coby Aaron Whatley, 18 of Pineville, allegedly strangled and committed a battery on the victim.  Deputies took the initial report but were unable to take Whatley into custody at that time.  The case was turned over to detectives assigned to the Tioga Substation and through their investigation, they were able to sufficient probable cause was established that supported the original allegations.  Detectives were also able to implicate Whatley in other domestic violence incidents.

Detectives obtained warrants for Whatley’s arrest in reference to three counts Domestic Abuse Battery / Strangulation, two counts Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Present, one count Domestic Abuse Battery, and one count Aggravated Battery.

On July 21st, Coby Aaron Whatley was located and arrested without incident in reference to the active warrants.  Whatley was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center and was later released on Wednesday July 22nd on a $55,000.00 bond.

