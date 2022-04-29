Pineville Rotary Golf Tournament to benefit School Closets

The previous Pineville Rotary President, Kimberley Jones is asking for sponsors and teams for this year’s tournament at Oak wing Golf Club…

“The Pineville Rotary has put on a golf tournament for over twenty years that benefits seven elementary school closets in Pineville and we provide uniforms, socks, underwear, shoes, backpacks, jackets, toiletries and just about anything they need. These schools are 90 percent poverty level and we are also trying this year to try and get them a washer and dryer. Our golf tournament is at Oak Wing, May 13th, it’s a shotgun start, lunch is at twelve, shotgun start at one. We have food on the course, we have drinks on the course, every third hole we have a big cooler with everything you want in it, we have cash prizes, we have other big prizes, and all kinds of goodies throughout the day. People can still register, it is not too late. You can email me at kim.jones@hixsonbrothers.com, you can call me at 318 730 1043. This is a very worthwhile project. We are still looking for teams, we are looking for sponsors, you can sponsor a sign for hundred dollars. It’s a great cause and it’s something we feel very, very strongly about. The Pineville rotary Club is small but mighty.”