Pineville Rotary Donates Club Car to Forts Randolph & Buhlow

The Pineville Rotary Club had a special meeting this morning to celebrate the Club’s donation of a club car to Forts Randolph & Buhlow State Historic Site.  The car was made possible by a grant from Louisiana Charities Trust which was led by Pineville Rotarian Cedric “Ted” Lowrey MD and facilitated by the Club.

Pictured in front seat of car are Site Manager Carrie McCormic and Richard Holloway of Forts Randolph & Buhlow.
From left: Pineville Rotarians Christy Frederic, Doug LaCour, Monique Belgard, Barbara Corbett, Jeanette Hinckley, Ted Lowrey, Jo Ann Cooper and Mike Deville; Alexandria Rotarian Scott Brame; Pineville Rotarians Bradley Perkins and Don Fontenot; Alexandria Rotarian Mike Johnson; and Pineville Rotary Club President Rafael Romero. (Pineville Rotarian Charles Neal is missing from picture but was present for the ceremony!)

