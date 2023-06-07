Pineville Rotary Club to host 26th annual Golf tournament

The Pineville Rotary Club will host its 26th annual golf tournament on Friday, June 9 in support of funding seven local elementary schools’ closets.

In each of the closets there are materials like new shoes, underwear, socks, backpacks, belts, toiletries, and uniforms. The supplies are available to any kid at every participating elementary school in Pineville.

Enrollment is closed for additional teams, but the opportunity to support the cause is not. People can donate money, shoes, or other items to support the closets. Used washer and dryer sets are being accepted as well.

“These closets provide hope for kids that have less than,” said Kimberley Jones, Pineville Rotary Club’s Assistant District Governor.

All donations are used to support the students, their families, and teachers who occasionally have had to take money from their own pockets to assist students.

“We have learned that a lot of kids have worn their shoes out through the toes because they have no brakes on their bikes and they drag their feet to stop,” said Jones. “The stories that we have heard will absolutely make you cry”

For more information on how to support, email kim.jones@hixsonbrothers.com or call 318-442-3363.

###