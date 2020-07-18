Pineville Rotary Club starts the new 2020-2021 Rotary year
Pineville Rotary Club started the new 2020-2021 Rotary year with installation of President Kimberly Jones leading the club, and President-Elect Charles Elliott, Club Secretary Monique Belvin, and Treasurer Justin Lemmons.
Immediate Past President Byron Lavalais received a service plaque commemorating his year of club leadership. Past President Mike Deville conducted the installation ceremony.
The Club presented a farewell award to Pat and Doug LaCour for their three decades of service above self. The LaCours shared their plan to relocate out of state soon. This is a huge loss of leadership for our community but the club wishes them well and plans to stay in touch.
Club members throughly enjoyed the first in-person meeting since mid March and all were grateful to Joel Swisher and Hixson Brothers who hosted us for breakfast at their lovely Jackson Street establishment.
The club is firming up plans for the next meeting, including experimenting with a mix of virtual technology tools and in-person contact along with other near-term plans.