Pineville Rotary Club starts the new 2020-2021 Rotary year

Pineville Rotary Club started the new 2020-2021 Rotary year with installation of President Kimberly Jones leading the club, and President-Elect Charles Elliott, Club Secretary Monique Belvin, and Treasurer Justin Lemmons.

Immediate Past President Byron Lavalais received a service plaque commemorating his year of club leadership. Past President Mike Deville conducted the installation ceremony.

The Club presented a farewell award to Pat and Doug LaCour for their three decades of service above self. The LaCours shared their plan to relocate out of state soon. This is a huge loss of leadership for our community but the club wishes them well and plans to stay in touch.

Club members throughly enjoyed the first in-person meeting since mid March and all were grateful to Joel Swisher and Hixson Brothers who hosted us for breakfast at their lovely Jackson Street establishment.