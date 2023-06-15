Pineville Rotary Club hosts 26th annual Golf tournament for local elementary closets

Every year the Pineville Rotary club puts a little extra meaning to golf swings in their golf tournament where they raise funding for local elementary schools.

“We have raised 26,000 dollars this year and that is thanks to all of the support that we have gotten from the cities, towns, people that have bought into the golf tournament, people that are out there playing golf right now,” said Kimberley Jones the Assistant District Governor of Pineville Rotary.

The proceeds represent Central Louisiana’s desire to offer a helping hand to those who need it most.

“It’s very important. A lot of people in this community have a lot. Some people have less, and we have to help the ones that have less,” said Jones. “That’s important to me.”

Seven elementary school closets in Central Louisiana are able to aid students and families in the area in large part due to funds raised during the tournament. Buckeye elementary and Lead Teacher Ashley Bates are one of the seven schools propelled by these proceeds.

“The donations from the rotary club allow us to purchase clothes for the students, said Bates. “Its things like shoes and book sacks and just different things that the students need in order to not have to inconvenience the parents. These may be items that are needed for necessities at school but also they may just need it for monetary and may not have those things within their home. So, it’s a great way to provide things for students that may need those things.”

The actual participants in the tournament, like Jake Dardar, get to feel an added sense of joy while golfing thanks to the good cause.

“It feels great to be able to be a part of an organization who is trying to give back to the kids of this community,” said Dardar. “My wife is an educator in the Rapides Parish school board system. I’m very familiar with the closets. They actually receive donations all the time for kids at the junior high there in Tioga over there. So, just glad to be a part of it. I was surprised that that’s what we were doing today to be honest with you. I was invited by some friends.”

Pineville rotary and everyone involved with the tournament can rest well knowing that they spent their time doing something “tee-rific.”

If you are interested in making a donation contact Kimberley Jones at 318-442-3363 or email her kim.jones@hixsonbrothers.com.