Pineville Residents Charged with Cruelty to Children

RPSO – Just after midnight on March 10th , 2017, deputies responded to the area of Esler Field Road near Rifle Range Road in reference to a report of small children found in the middle of the roadway. Deputies arrived to find three children, ages 3, 4 and 5 and a door to door search was conducted by deputies which resulted in locating the residence on Rifle Range Road.

Deputies located family members, identified as 26-year-old Joshua Lee Charrier and 57-year-old Wanda Gail Charrier. Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services was also contacted in reference to this incident and responded to conduct their investigation.

The children were later removed from the residence and Agents from DCFS worked in conjunction with detectives from the Tioga Sub-station as a follow up to the earlier incident.

Through their investigation, DCFS discovered the children tested positive for narcotics. The two adult family members that resided at that address voluntarily submitted to drug screens by DCFS and both tested positive.

On April 18th , 2017, Joshua Lee Charrier, and Wanda Gail Charrier were both arrested on warrants for 3 counts of Second Degree Cruelty to Juveniles and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Both subjects are from Pineville, La. and remain in jail and bond has been set at $105,000.00 on each subject.