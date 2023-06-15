Pineville recognizes National Flag Day

The city of Pineville along with National Exchange recognized National Flag day surrounded by the “Field of Honor” which displays over 200 flags.

“The flag is not just a piece of fabric, it is a powerful emblem that in many ways unifies us,” said Mike Johnson the State Representative of District 27.

To David Devine, a Vietnam veteran, the flag symbolizes an element of that can bring everyone together.

“It has to do with freedom, and it also means a lot because of the people that died to keep this place free for me and you.”

Dwain Dubroc the Chairman of Exchange Club’s “Field of Honor” detailed that the flags in the “Field of Honor” come with a special purpose.

“Everyone of these flags come with a story. They were donated by somebody that feels that they have a special hero out here,” said Dubroc. “I actually have two flags out here. My wife was in the Navy for four years. So, I have a flag dedicated to my wife, and my father was an exchange club member that passed away during Covid. So, I have a flag out here honoring my father.”

The national holiday presents an opportunity to remember those that helped keep the flag upright. Pineville Mayor Rich Dupree issued a challenge to make everyday more like Flag Day.

“It shouldn’t be just one day that we think about flag day and those that took their last breath so that we can watch the flag fly, but we should think about that every day.”