Pineville Rebels have positive COVID case; will have to miss two weeks of games

Meagan Glover

Pineville Rebels head coach, Darin Moore, confirmed that a defensive member of the team has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Moore says he noticed that the player was missing from practice after experiencing symptoms and notified him that he has tested positive.

The Rebels traveled to Leesville last week to play against the Wampus Cats who have been notified as well.

This now puts half of the team in quarantine for two weeks resulting in two missed games. The Rebels were set to host their first home game against Caldwell this Friday and host Ruston next week for their Alumni Night.

Pineville is currently 1-1 in the season. Upon their return, they’re scheduled at play ASH at J. L. “Butch” Stoker Stadium.

 

 

