Pineville Police search wrong residence

Pineville police officers were assisting with a narcotics investigation on Anthony Street in Pineville, where a search warrant had been issued. The suspect in the case had been arrested at a location away from his home. Officers arrived to execute the search warrant and mistakenly entered a neighbors home. Once it was determined the wrong home was entered, the correct search warrant was executed.

The supervisor on the scene explained the situation to the homeowner and the department has reached out to resolve any issues associated with the mistake.

The PPD has initiated an investigation of the circumstances of this incident. No one involved was physically harmed and the PPD stated that they will work toward seeing these actions are corrected immediately.