Pineville Police investigating body found on Lakeshore Drive

The Pineville Police Department has opened an investigation into a body that was found Thursday evening behind a home on Lakeshore Drive.

According to Pineville Police, homeowners on Lakeshore Drive discovered the body behind their home when they were cutting grass and smelled a strange odor.

Pineville PD is working with the Rapides Parish Coroner’s Office to identify the body.

Due to decomposition they cannot identify race or age at this time, but remains show that the subject is a male.

The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.