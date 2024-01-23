Pineville Police Department Engaging Public with Community Camera Program

ALEXANDRIA, La – Chief Darrell Basco says Pineville PD is getting innovative about its coverage by utilizing a community camera program.

“It gives us an opportunity for the public to register, whether it’s a residential or a business camera. We don’t have access remotely to camera. It helps give us a database for us to be more efficient in our investigative process.”

Businesses or even residents with video cameras can join a network that directly benefits safety in Central Louisiana. Basco says there is a 47% crime reduction in areas where there is simply a security camera visible.

Stats like this have residents like Daniel Lonsberry interested.

“As a resident of Pineville myself, you know, we’re really excited to have Chief Basco putting in this this new program to help keep all of us safe here.”

The program utilizes a software called Polaris and so far, has helped evolve Pineville PD in its abilities says Basco.

“We want to do something as efficient as we can. Great video, great information makes for a great prosecution. So, when we do catch the burglar, we use this information to catch the thieves or, you know, some type of personal person crime.”

Basco spoke at the North Rapides Business and Industry Alliance about how enrolling personal, or business cameras in the program can better serve the area.

Lonsberry says he wants to get involved not only as a resident but also as a leader in the business industry.

“I definitely will be. Be looking at getting into becoming a part of this program, too, to help everybody keep the city of Pineville safe.”

Although Pineville PD cannot enhance grainy footage or access the cameras remotely, simply having a point of reference when a crime does occur makes for a valuable resource.

Basco says over the last year crime has dropped city wide by 20%, and the more cameras that join the program the better protected everyone will be.

“You know, always the more the better. The bigger the database, the better. It helps us to combat crime and prevent crime as much as we can.”

-30-