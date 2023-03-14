Pineville Police Department arrested three subjects for Armed Robbery & Criminal Conspiracy at Buhlow Lake.

On March 3, 2023, at approximately 3:30AM, Pineville Police Department responded to an armed robbery that occurred at Buhlow Lake. During the investigation it was established that the victim met a female subject online. He then agreed for her to pick him up at his residence and she brought him to Buhlow Lake. Upon arrival he was met by two masked subjects that while holding him at gunpoint demanded his belonging. The female and two subjects then fled the scene leaving the victim at Buhlow Lake.

At the conclusion of the investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau the following were arrested.

Danielle Doyle, 18 year old, white female from Vernon Parish

Charges: Armed Robbery & Criminal Conspiracy

Tyler Weldon, 20 year old, white male from Vernon Parish

Charges: Armed Robbery & Criminal Conspiracy

Luke Reed, 21 year old, white male from Vernon Parish

Charges: Armed Robbery & Criminal Conspiracy