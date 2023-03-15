Pineville Police Arrest Boudreaux After A Chase That Ended in Ball, LA

On March 12, 2023, at approximately 5:30pm, an Officer with Pineville Police Department observed a White Chevrolet truck swerve into oncoming traffic in the 3200 block of Military Highway causing himself and another vehicle to have to swerve to the shoulder of the roadway in order to avoid an accident. When the Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The driver of the vehicle then fled to US 165/Monroe Highway traveling Northbound in the Southbound lanes of travel, at speeds of up to 95 mph causing numerous vehicles to swerve in order to avoid any accidents. When the driver got to US 165/Monroe Highway at Shanghai Road in Ball, LA he began to drive through the median in circles. The driver then drove his vehicle into the Officers vehicle and attempted to push the unit backwards by continuing to accelerate.

The Officer was then able to instruct the driver out of the vehicle and he was arrested without further incident. Duane Boudreaux, white male, 67 years old of Scott, Louisiana was charged with Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (4th offense), Aggravated flight from an officer, Reckless operation of a vehicle, Traffic-control signals, Improper lane use, Driving on right side of road, Driving in left lane impeding flow, Turn signals required 100 feet, Driving left of center, Aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer, Resisting an officer, and Ignition interlock device offenses. Mr. Boudreaux is being held at Rapides Parish Detention Center with a $112,000.00 bond.